WATCH: Coach Barnett on win in Indiana, facing Penn State in Detroit

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State football interim head coach Harlon Barnett will speak with the media on Monday afternoon about the Spartans’ 24-21 win in Bloomington, Ind. on Saturday. The Spartans (4-7, 2-6 Big Ten) were down 21-17 with 4:06 remaining in the game before marching 75 yards for the game-winning touchdown drive.

With just 1:19 left on the clock redshirt freshman quarterback Katin Houser connected on a 36-yard TD pass to redshirt junior tight end Maliq Carr to put MSU on top, 24-21.

Up next for the Spartans: a Black Friday showdown against No. 11 Penn State (9-2, 6-2 Big Ten) at Ford Field in Detroit. The game kicks off at 7:30 p.m. and can be seen on WILX.

