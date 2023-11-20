Cloudy skies on Monday ahead of rain showers, and a preview of today’s top stories

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Clouds thicken up today ahead of our next system that brings us steady rains on Tuesday. First Alert Meteorologist shares the cooler temperatures and rain showers we can expect for Thanksgiving travel this week. And, Taylor Gattoni looks ahead at the headlines for our evening newscasts.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for November 20, 2023

Average High: 45º Average Low 30º

Lansing Record High: 67° 1953

Lansing Record Low: 5° 1895

Jackson Record High: 67º 1985

Jackson Record Low: 11º 1951

