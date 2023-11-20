Barnett Says He Wants MSU Head Coaching Job

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s interim football coach Harlon Barnett says he has been promised an interview to become the school’s full time head coach. Barnett has a 2-7 record as interim coach replacing Mel Tucker. His team closes the season against Penn State at Detroit’s Ford Field Friday night. Barnett says he is best qualified for the job and has the most love for the school amongst anyone MSU can hire. Barnett says he has not been told when his interview will take place.

