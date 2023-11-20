All Three Mid Michigan Football Teams Play Sunday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ford Field in Detroit will host four state championship football games each this Saturday and Sunday. Of the eight divisions, three mid Michigan teams are still alive and all three play on Sunday. At 9:30am defending division seven champ Jackson Lumen Christi faces Menominee; at 12:30pm unbeaten Mason faces Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central in division three; and at 4pm in division five unbeaten Corunna meets Grand Rapids Catholic Central.

