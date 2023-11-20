Advertise With Us

AI surveillance begins at Michigan State Capitol

The new addition comes after protestors wielding guns stormed Michigan’s Capitol in 2020
The new addition comes after protestors wielding guns, stormed Michigan’s Capitol in 2020.
By Erin Bowling
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 6:30 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Security cameras are everywhere... making it nearly impossible for humans to monitor all cameras, at all times. That’s where artificial intelligence comes into play, monitoring multiple places all at once.

For the first time ever, AI is being used to stop people from bringing guns into the State Capitol, using the ZeroEyes program.

“To make sure that we can keep weapons, and guns especially out of the building so people who work here, people who visit here, and people doing business here can feel safe,” said William Kandler, the Capitol Commission’s Chair.

The new addition comes after protestors wielding guns, stormed Michigan’s Capitol in 2020.

“So I started the process then to ban open carry, but we’ve banned all guns now. To do that, you really can’t enforce it unless you have security so that’s why we put in the security systems we have now,” said Kandler.

If the cameras do detect a gun, within 3-5 seconds local and internal authorities will be notified of the person’s description, their last known location, and the gun type.

“Then we stay with them, as a potential event could unfold. So, if that individual moves to different cameras, we get different detections, they get different dispatches,” said Dustin Brooks, a Co-Founder at ZeroEyes.

The artificial intelligence only alerts for guns, and only then does it track people. They have hundreds of guns in their data base, and continue to add even more.

“We’re really excited, everybody in the company knows it’s a very high-traffic area,” said Brooks.

Working to detect guns, before they even reach the capitol doors.

Michigan is the first state to have this technology in it’s Capitol building. Lansing Catholic High School has been using zero eyes since October of 2022.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials from Lansing and Eaton County on the scene at Lansing Township apartment
Woman found dead after shooting in the area of Averill Drive in Lansing
A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
Seven 11-player teams and eight 8-player teams from the Upper Peninsula earned spots in this...
November 18, 2023 - High School Football Semifinals Highlights
Mid-Michigan teen bags 16-point buck on opening day of firearm deer season
Mid-Michigan teen bags 16-point buck on opening day of firearm deer season

Latest News

THE SHELVES OF THE GREATER LANSING FOOD BANK
Food Banks serve more families as the need increases across the country
Fleming's Prime Steakhouse will be open Thanksgiving to serve a 3-course menu featuring a...
Feasting Fit: How to Have a Healthful Thanksgiving
Waverly park shooting
Lansing police investigating shooting at apartment complex
Cars sit in traffic. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Mid-Michigan Matters: Thanksgiving and holiday traffic