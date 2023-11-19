Advertise With Us

People gather to remember loved ones on International Suicide Loss Day

(Randy Tisor / Stars and Stripes)
By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 10:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It is a tragic thing people may go through—losing a loved one to suicide.

On Saturday, an organization got together on International Suicide Loss Day to help those still going through emotionally difficult times. People gather globally to remember loved ones who were victims of suicide.

In East Lansing, the Michigan chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention hosted a Veteran and First Responder Suicide Prevention event at the Hannah Community Center. People had the opportunity to share their stories and discuss mental health. Organizers said the goal of the event is to get people together to have honest conversations.

“So every participant today will get a folder of resources that has a comprehensive list of military, first responder, just in general mental health resources,” said organizer Liz Baker. “So we’re literally arming them with the tools that they need to be able to take those first steps and start getting their mental health on track.”

They said they believe the U.S. should continue to build up an infrastructure for people looking for help so they can have the proper resources when dealing with mental health.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mid-Michigan teen bags 16-point buck on opening day of firearm deer season
Mid-Michigan teen bags 16-point buck on opening day of firearm deer season
Singular gun shot displaces 43 Lansing residents
Singular gun shot displaces 43 Lansing residents
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
MSU Basketball Standout Green Passes Away
Extensive water damage from bullet hitting pipe displaces Lansing residents
More turmoil for No. 2 Michigan as assistant coach Chris Partridge fired day before Maryland game

Latest News

Officials from Lansing and Eaton County on the scene at Lansing Township apartment
Thousands of people gathered in downtown Lansing this Friday night to enjoy some holiday...
39th annual Silver Bells in the City wraps in Lansing
Lansing School District delivers free turkey dinners to local families
Woman found dead after shooting in the area of Averill Drive in Lansing