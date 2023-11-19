November 18, 2023 - High School Football Semifinals Highlights

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tickets to Ford Field were being punched Saturday to next weekend’s state championship games as News 10 Sports had cameras at five mid-Michigan contests throughout the area, with scores posted from the other teams in action.

Final: Muskegon 42, East Lansing 7

Final: Mason 26, Detroit Martin Luther King 20

Final: South Christian 21, Portland 6

Final: Corunna 49, Flat Rock 0

Final: Almont 45, Ovid-Elsie 21

Final: Jackson Lumen Christi 35, Millington 7

State Championship Matchups for Sunday, Nov. 26:

Division 7: 11-2 Menominee vs. 12-1 Jackson Lumen Christi - 9:30 AM

Division 3: 12-1 Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central vs. 13-0 Mason - 12:30 PM

Division 5: 13-0 Corunna vs. 12-1 Grand Rapids Catholic Central - 4:00 PM

