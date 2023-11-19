Advertise With Us

November 18, 2023 - High School Football Semifinals Highlights

Highlights, reaction and scores from the Mid-Michigan area.
Seven 11-player teams and eight 8-player teams from the Upper Peninsula earned spots in this...
Seven 11-player teams and eight 8-player teams from the Upper Peninsula earned spots in this year’s field.(WLUC)
By Joey Ellis
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 10:04 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tickets to Ford Field were being punched Saturday to next weekend’s state championship games as News 10 Sports had cameras at five mid-Michigan contests throughout the area, with scores posted from the other teams in action.

Final: Muskegon 42, East Lansing 7

Final: Mason 26, Detroit Martin Luther King 20

Final: South Christian 21, Portland 6

Final: Corunna 49, Flat Rock 0

Final: Almont 45, Ovid-Elsie 21

Final: Jackson Lumen Christi 35, Millington 7

State Championship Matchups for Sunday, Nov. 26:

Division 7: 11-2 Menominee vs. 12-1 Jackson Lumen Christi - 9:30 AM

Division 3: 12-1 Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central vs. 13-0 Mason - 12:30 PM

Division 5: 13-0 Corunna vs. 12-1 Grand Rapids Catholic Central - 4:00 PM

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mid-Michigan teen bags 16-point buck on opening day of firearm deer season
Mid-Michigan teen bags 16-point buck on opening day of firearm deer season
Singular gun shot displaces 43 Lansing residents
Singular gun shot displaces 43 Lansing residents
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
MSU Basketball Standout Green Passes Away
Extensive water damage from bullet hitting pipe displaces Lansing residents
More turmoil for No. 2 Michigan as assistant coach Chris Partridge fired day before Maryland game

Latest News

Win Over No. 1 Badgers Gives MSU Series Sweep
Win Over No. 1 Badgers Gives MSU Series Sweep
Michigan poses for photographers after an NCAA college football game that earned them their...
No. 2 Michigan escapes with 31-24 win over Maryland for 1,000th victory in program history
Indiana quarterback Brendan Sorsby (15) is pulled down in the backfield by Michigan State...
Katin Houser, Maliq Carr hook up late to rally Spartans past Hoosiers 24-21
Spartans’ first win against No. 1 team since 2009.
Spartans Down No. 1 Wisconsin 4-2