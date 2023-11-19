First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Today will be dry, but you will notice a change from the weekend with mostly cloudy skies back in place across the area. The clouds are ahead of a storm system over Oklahoma this morning that will move Northeast and pass over Southeast Michigan Tuesday. This storm system will bring rain to our area late tonight through Tuesday afternoon. High temperatures today and tomorrow will be in the mid 40s. Low temperatures tonight drop back to the mid 30s.

Wednesday is a big travel day and conditions will be dry across the Great Lakes region and a good portion of the nation. The exceptions will be the East Coast with rain from Northern Florida to New England. Rain is also expected Wednesday for the Pacific Northwest. Mid-Michigan Wednesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the low to mid 40s.

Thanksgiving Day looks good locally with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. Partly cloudy skies are expected Friday with highs in the low 40s. Next weekend we will be under the clouds with high temperatures in the upper 30s.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for November 20, 2023

Average High: 45º Average Low 30º

Lansing Record High: 67° 1930

Lansing Record Low: 5° 1880

Jackson Record High: 72º 1930

Jackson Record Low: 11º 1951

