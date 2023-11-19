Advertise With Us

5-year-old boy fatally stabs twin brother in California

The twins were fighting when one brother grabbed a small kitchen knife and stabbed his sibling,...
The twins were fighting when one brother grabbed a small kitchen knife and stabbed his sibling, according to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office. The boy died at the hospital.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 11:14 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif. (AP) - A 5-year-old California boy fatally stabbed his twin brother, authorities said.

The twins were fighting Wednesday when one brother grabbed a small kitchen knife and stabbed his sibling in unincorporated Scotts Valley, according to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office. The boy died at the hospital.

“We are heartbroken for the family of these two young children and share in their grief,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a Facebook post on Thursday.

Authorities said they do not plan to file criminal charges in the death.

“California law dictates that age, criminal intent, and knowledge of wrongfulness are factors needed to charge a child with a crime,” the Facebook post stated. “Based on the current investigation, there is no indication of negligence or criminal activity by any other party.”

Scotts Valley is roughly 55 miles (89 kilometers) south of San Francisco.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mid-Michigan teen bags 16-point buck on opening day of firearm deer season
Mid-Michigan teen bags 16-point buck on opening day of firearm deer season
Singular gun shot displaces 43 Lansing residents
Singular gun shot displaces 43 Lansing residents
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
MSU Basketball Standout Green Passes Away
Extensive water damage from bullet hitting pipe displaces Lansing residents
More turmoil for No. 2 Michigan as assistant coach Chris Partridge fired day before Maryland game

Latest News

Officials from Lansing and Eaton County on the scene at Lansing Township apartment
Thousands of people gathered in downtown Lansing this Friday night to enjoy some holiday...
39th annual Silver Bells in the City wraps in Lansing
People gather to remember loved ones on International Suicide Loss Day
Lansing School District delivers free turkey dinners to local families