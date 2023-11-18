Advertise With Us

Walker Leads Michigan State Past Butler, 74-54

Spartans bounce back with 20-point home win.
Walker Leads Michigan State Past Butler, 74-54
By Joey Ellis
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Graduate guard Tyson Walker scored 21 points to lead three players in double figures as Michigan State’s men’s basketball team beat Butler, 74-54, in the Gavitt Tipoff Games on Friday night at the Breslin Center. The Spartans improve to 2-2 overall with the win, while the Bulldogs fall to 3-1. Walker scored 16 of his game-high 21 points in the first half, adding four assists and two rebounds. Senior guard A.J. Hoggard finished with 14 points, six rebounds and four assists, while graduate forward Malik Hall added 12 points, nine rebounds, three assists and three steals. 

Recap

  • The Spartans went into the break with a 37-25 lead, thanks in part to Walker, who had 16 of his points in the opening frame.
  • MSU jumped out to an early 5-0 lead after a jumper from Hall and a 3-pointer from Jaden Akins and extended the lead to 14-7 on another three from Akins with 14:42 to play.
  • Butler used a 7-0 run to tie it at 14-all on a layup from Posh Alexander at the 12:45 mark but MSU responded by out-scoring the Bulldogs 8-1 over a span of 3:47 and took a 22-15 lead on a layup from Walker with 6:02 left before the break.

Up Next

Michigan State has a one-day prep before turning around to play Alcorn State at the Breslin Center on Sunday, Nov. 19. The game tips off at 6:30 p.m. on BTN, with Matt Schumacher and Bruce Weber on the call.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mid-Michigan teen bags 16-point buck on opening day of firearm deer season
Mid-Michigan teen bags 16-point buck on opening day of firearm deer season
Extensive water damage from bullet hitting pipe displaces Lansing residents
Police work at the scene of a shooting at New Hampshire Hospital Friday, Nov. 17, 2023. Police...
Shooter kills security guard before being fatally shot at New Hampshire psychiatric hospital
More turmoil for No. 2 Michigan as assistant coach Chris Partridge fired day before Maryland game
WATCH: Silver Bells in the City’s 2023 drone, fireworks show

Latest News

Spartans’ first win against No. 1 team since 2009.
Spartans Down No. 1 Wisconsin 4-2
Spartans Down No. 1 Wisconsin 4-2
Spartans Down No. 1 Wisconsin 4-2
Walker Leads Michigan State Past Butler, 74-54
Walker Leads Michigan State Past Butler, 74-54
Detroit Lions place kicker Riley Patterson, left, celebrates with teammates after making the...
Lions Hoping For Strong Finish