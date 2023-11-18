Walker Leads Michigan State Past Butler, 74-54

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Graduate guard Tyson Walker scored 21 points to lead three players in double figures as Michigan State’s men’s basketball team beat Butler, 74-54, in the Gavitt Tipoff Games on Friday night at the Breslin Center. The Spartans improve to 2-2 overall with the win, while the Bulldogs fall to 3-1. Walker scored 16 of his game-high 21 points in the first half, adding four assists and two rebounds. Senior guard A.J. Hoggard finished with 14 points, six rebounds and four assists, while graduate forward Malik Hall added 12 points, nine rebounds, three assists and three steals.

Recap

The Spartans went into the break with a 37-25 lead, thanks in part to Walker, who had 16 of his points in the opening frame.

MSU jumped out to an early 5-0 lead after a jumper from Hall and a 3-pointer from Jaden Akins and extended the lead to 14-7 on another three from Akins with 14:42 to play.

Butler used a 7-0 run to tie it at 14-all on a layup from Posh Alexander at the 12:45 mark but MSU responded by out-scoring the Bulldogs 8-1 over a span of 3:47 and took a 22-15 lead on a layup from Walker with 6:02 left before the break.

Up Next

Michigan State has a one-day prep before turning around to play Alcorn State at the Breslin Center on Sunday, Nov. 19. The game tips off at 6:30 p.m. on BTN, with Matt Schumacher and Bruce Weber on the call.

