Free Thanksgiving meals for veterans

1 in 3 veteran families face food insecurity in the U.S.
By Amaya Kuznicki
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 9:18 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - On Friday, volunteers passed out hundreds of turkeys ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, but the turkeys weren’t just for anyone, they were given to veterans who served our country.

Volunteers had the giveaway down to a science. It was like a drive-thru, but instead of burgers and fries veterans got potatoes and stuffing. It was a partnership between different agencies all with the same goal in mind helping those who fought for us.

“It feels good. It’s a nice gesture and makes us feel appreciated for what we gave up,” said Scott Bukowiecki, a former marine.

Two men and a Truck partnered with VETLIFE for their annual Harvest for Heroes, packing 300 turkeys and 300 bags of Thanksgiving sides.

“This is what Thanksgiving is all about just being able to give back to the community and to support our veterans there’s no better feeling than this,” said Chalene Bush.

Co-founder of VETLIFE Joshua Parish said one in three veteran families face food insecurity in the United States.

“One of these baskets realistically cost 25 to 30 dollars but at the end of the day you’re actually changing people’s lives,” said Parish.

Former NFL player Braylon Edwards even stopped by to join in on the cause.

“The ones that fight for us, you’ve got to fight for them as well,” said Edwards.

“They’re so appreciative as we are of their service and sacrifice for this country so it’s a win, win,” said Mike Moeller.

Ramon Baca served in the United States Army for over 25 years and said he holds a special bond with fellow veterans.

“Regardless of which uniform or branch you served in you still connect and you’re still able to swap stories and still have all of those same shared experiences,” said Baca.

This is the fourth year of Harvest for Heroes. Last year, more than 200 meals were provided to veterans and their families.

