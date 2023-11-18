39th annual Silver Bells in the City wraps in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thousands of people gathered in downtown Lansing this Friday night to enjoy some holiday festivities, including a parade, a drone show, and fireworks.

The 39th Annual Silver Bells in the City took place Friday night, where thousands of people from all over Mid-Michigan came to the state Capitol to enjoy a parade, drone shows, and fireworks, and to see the state Capitol’s tree lighting.

Coreyna Bennett, an attendee said, “When they count down and put the tree. I was standing right in front of it, and it was very cool.”

Silver Bells is over, and with the State Capitol’s tree lit, families told News 10 this was the perfect Friday to come out and enjoy some family time and get in the Christmas spirit.

“We’ve been doing it since she was probably 3 or 4 years old,” said attendee Tony Thelen. “So, the past 12/13 years.”

Silver Bells is a tradition for Thelen and his daughter, and for 2023, it was extra special.

“This is her senior year, so to me, it could be our last year doing this,” Thelen added. “So, I was really looking forward to it.”

Another dad, remembers coming to Silver Bells every year as a kid and wants to create the same memories for his daughter.

Daimeon Adams at the event said, “It’s a very fun time coming here. I love the tree; it’s her first time seeing it too so it will be great.”

The 39th celebration did not disappoint, with cheers for the drone show, the fireworks finale, and a visit from Mr. and Mrs. Claus, making it a great night and putting everyone in the holiday spirit.

Several streets in downtown Lansing will close at 6:30 Saturday morning for the Silver Bells in the City 5K run and walk.

That includes Capitol Avenue, Pine Street, Washtenaw Street, and Kalamazoo Street.

These closures are expected to last until about 11:30 a.m.

