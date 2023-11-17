Advertise With Us

WEATHER EXTRA: Temperatures dropping

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 8:21 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We may have temperatures in the 50s for Friday morning, but you will need to take along a jacket with readings dropping into the 40s in the afternoon. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole explains why our string of warmer-than-normal days are coming to an end.

More:

ALMANAC INFORMATION for November 17, 2023

  • Average High: 46º Average Low 31º
  • Lansing Record High: 69° 1954
  • Lansing Record Low: 7° 1959
  • Jackson Record High: 69º 1975
  • Jackson Record Low: 8º 1959

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mid-Michigan teen bags 16-point buck on opening day of firearm deer season
Mid-Michigan teen bags 16-point buck on opening day of firearm deer season
Authorities release footage of deadly Jackson County deputy-involved shooting
Authorities release footage of deadly Jackson County deputy-involved shooting
Bath Community Schools employee placed on administrative leave following investigation
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, front left, watches against Rutgers as analytics assistant...
Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh to serve out suspension; Big Ten to close investigation into sign-stealing
FILE - United Auto Workers members hold picket signs near a General Motors assembly plant in...
General Motors becomes 1st of Detroit automakers to seal deal with unionized workers

Latest News

Local radio station makes the switch to Christmas music
FILE - Adeline Hambley, Ottawa County, Mich., health officer, poses for a portrait outside of...
A health official in Michigan is taking her county to court over $4 million resignation offer
Schools Rule: Jackson High Schools students help with community leaf pick-up
Eagle Township residents say no tax breaks for local company