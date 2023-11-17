WEATHER EXTRA: Temperatures dropping
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 8:21 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We may have temperatures in the 50s for Friday morning, but you will need to take along a jacket with readings dropping into the 40s in the afternoon. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole explains why our string of warmer-than-normal days are coming to an end.
More:
- Local radio station makes the switch to Christmas music
- Eagle Township residents say no tax breaks for local company
- Extensive water damage from bullet hitting pipe displaces Lansing residents
ALMANAC INFORMATION for November 17, 2023
- Average High: 46º Average Low 31º
- Lansing Record High: 69° 1954
- Lansing Record Low: 7° 1959
- Jackson Record High: 69º 1975
- Jackson Record Low: 8º 1959
Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.
Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.