WEATHER EXTRA: Temperatures dropping

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We may have temperatures in the 50s for Friday morning, but you will need to take along a jacket with readings dropping into the 40s in the afternoon. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole explains why our string of warmer-than-normal days are coming to an end.

More:

ALMANAC INFORMATION for November 17, 2023

Average High: 46º Average Low 31º

Lansing Record High: 69° 1954

Lansing Record Low: 7° 1959

Jackson Record High: 69º 1975

Jackson Record Low: 8º 1959

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.