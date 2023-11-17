Advertise With Us

WATCH: Silver Bells in the City’s 2023 drone, fireworks show & Jackson Christmas Parade

By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 6:17 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mid-Michigan is kicking off the holiday season with parades and festive events.

Silver Bells in the City is on Friday, Nov. 17, in downtown Lansing. The Jackson Christmas Parade is also on Friday in downtown Jackson.

Silver Bells in the City

Silver Bells in the City kicks off at 5 p.m. on Nov. 17.

The parade kicks off at 6 p.m. from the corner of Lenawee Street and South Washington Square. Following the parade, festivities continue with the annual state Christmas tree lighting and community sing led by Grace West.

After West’s performance, the Firefly Drone Light Show will be choreographed to music. A fireworks display will follow to mark the evening’s grand finale.

Road closures and parking restrictions in downtown Lansing
Crews closing roads in downtown Lansing in preparation for Silver Bells in the City
Silver Bells in the City 2022

Downtown Jackson Christmas Parade

The parade begins at 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 17.

The parade route follows W. Michigan Ave. through downtown Jackson from Blackstone to Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

The parade has been a tradition in Jackson, Michigan for 32 years. The parade will feature floats, marching bands, and end with Mr. and Mrs. Claus.

