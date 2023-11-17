Advertise With Us

Temperatures begin to drop Friday, and today’s headlines

By Taylor Gattoni
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 12:24 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A cold front moved through the area this morning and that has led to a big drop in our temperatures. First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki shares the cooler temperatures moving into the weekend for Silver Bells in the City and the Downtown Jackson Christmas Parade, and the potential for snow showers heading into next week. Plus, Taylor Gattoni gives a live update on what’s to come for Studio 10, First at 4, and our 90 minutes of news.

Chat with us LIVE during our livestream on YouTube here or on our Facebook page here. If you have questions or comments, ask away and we’ll see your questions in real-time!

ALMANAC INFORMATION for November 17, 2023

  • Average High: 46º Average Low 31º
  • Lansing Record High: 69° 1954
  • Lansing Record Low: 7° 1959
  • Jackson Record High: 69º 1975
  • Jackson Record Low: 8º 1959

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mid-Michigan teen bags 16-point buck on opening day of firearm deer season
Mid-Michigan teen bags 16-point buck on opening day of firearm deer season
Bath Community Schools employee placed on administrative leave following investigation
Authorities release footage of deadly Jackson County deputy-involved shooting
Authorities release footage of deadly Jackson County deputy-involved shooting
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, front left, watches against Rutgers as analytics assistant...
Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh to serve out suspension; Big Ten to close investigation into sign-stealing
FILE - United Auto Workers members hold picket signs near a General Motors assembly plant in...
General Motors becomes 1st of Detroit automakers to seal deal with unionized workers

Latest News

Sunshine and seasonable temperatures in the forecast this weekend.
Cooler weather settles in but with dry weather this weekend
Train derailment in Michigan causes cancellations to multiple Amtrak trains
First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole explains why our string of warmer-than-normal...
WEATHER EXTRA: Temperatures dropping
rain puddles and fall leaves
WEATHER EXTRA: Temperatures dropping