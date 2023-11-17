Temperatures begin to drop Friday, and today’s headlines

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A cold front moved through the area this morning and that has led to a big drop in our temperatures. First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki shares the cooler temperatures moving into the weekend for Silver Bells in the City and the Downtown Jackson Christmas Parade, and the potential for snow showers heading into next week. Plus, Taylor Gattoni gives a live update on what’s to come for Studio 10, First at 4, and our 90 minutes of news.

Chat with us LIVE during our livestream on YouTube here or on our Facebook page here. If you have questions or comments, ask away and we’ll see your questions in real-time!

ALMANAC INFORMATION for November 17, 2023

Average High: 46º Average Low 31º

Lansing Record High: 69° 1954

Lansing Record Low: 7° 1959

Jackson Record High: 69º 1975

Jackson Record Low: 8º 1959

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.