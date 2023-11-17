Advertise With Us

Suspect arrested in Jackson County after fleeing police, hiding in attic

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A suspect was found and arrested in an attic after being chased by police Thursday.

A Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputy saw an unregistered moped on Avondale Avenue near Francis Street on Nov. 16 at around 4:30 p.m. The deputy initiated a traffic stop, but the driver dumped the moped and ran off.

The deputy chased after the suspect to a home on Hillside Avenue. Officers surrounded the house and confirmed the suspect had two confirmed probation violation warrants.

Police executed a search warrant and went into the home. They found the suspect in the rafters of the attic.

The suspect was escorted out of the attic and was then arrested.

