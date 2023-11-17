Silver Bells in the City kicking off in downtown Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Downtown Lansing is the place to be for Silver Bells in the City. Michigan’s Capital City is set to ring in the holiday season.

The 39th annual Silver Bells in the City is going to be a little different than last year—with no snow.

There’s something to do for everyone from the electric light parade to the lighting of the state Christmas tree to the Silver Bells village—if you need to get a head start on your holiday shopping.

With the thousands of people expected to show up Friday night, it will be packed in downtown Lansing. Make sure to get there with plenty of time to find a good parking spot, and remember to lock your cars and bring some extra clothing if you need to.

The Lansing Police Department said their most significant concern for Friday night is crowd control.

“We’re, obviously, expecting again thousands of people. So we’re having tons of extra police officers are going to be down here to ensure everyone’s safety,” said Lansing Police Officer Damon Pulver. “The primary goals when it comes down to safety here for Silver Bells. Just making sure everyone has a good time, enjoys the parade and enjoys being down here for the Christmas tree lighting, and is able to drive down here safely and then leave safely.”

The parade route starts at Lenawee and S Washington Square, and if you want to see the Christmas tree light up, you will want to be in front of the State Capitol.

