Advertise With Us

MSU’s presidential search may be ending soon

It appears there may be a finalist in Michigan State University’s presidential search.
By Erin Bowling
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It appears there may be a finalist in Michigan State University’s presidential search.

While the search committee hasn’t released any finalists, a new name emerged as the pick for MSU’s top job.

Kevin Guskiewicz is the current chancellor for the University of North Carolina. He told News 10 that he is weighing the opportunity.

“I have not been following the presidential search, because like everything with the politics of this school is just one nightmare after another,” said Sophomore Aron Jafri.

Students were largely unaware of the presidential search. Those who were said they’re looking for increased transparency, accountability, and protections for minority groups.

“I’m really just hoping that this one doesn’t do something that gets them immediately booted,” said Jafri.

When asked to confirm his status as a presidential finalist, Guskeiwicz said in a statement: “Through the years, a variety of professional opportunities have been presented to me. My family and I must weigh each one. And we are weighing this one.”

Secrecy regarding the process continues as those on the search committee are bound to an agreement of confidentiality.

it’s made up of 29 members including alum, staff and MSU basketball coach Tom Izzo.

Izzo did say he was impressed by the chancellor. He did go on to criticize today’s leak, saying he feels sorry for Guskiewicz, as he’s employed elsewhere.

If chosen, MSU’s trustees would have to approve his appointment.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mid-Michigan teen bags 16-point buck on opening day of firearm deer season
Mid-Michigan teen bags 16-point buck on opening day of firearm deer season
Authorities release footage of deadly Jackson County deputy-involved shooting
Authorities release footage of deadly Jackson County deputy-involved shooting
Crews respond to structure fire in Lansing
feral hogs in someone's property
Feral hogs spotted in over 25% of Michigan counties
FILE - Christine Geiger cuts a customer's hair at her salon, July 12, 2023, in Traverse City,...
Discrimination charge filed against Michigan salon after owner’s comments on gender identity

Latest News

Chong Moua Yang was found dead in the Rose Lake game area in November 2018. His backpack, gun,...
Family members wait for upcoming trial on fifth anniversary of Bath Twp. hunter’s death
Bath Community Schools employee placed on administrative leave following investigation
File photo
‘We’re not going to put up with it’ Lansing officials ask for help combating gun violence
Dewitt Treasures, Clerk charged with two counts of embezzlement
Former Dewitt Treasurer, Clerk charged with two counts of embezzlement