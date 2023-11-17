Advertise With Us

MSU Basketball Standout Green Passes Away

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Michigan State basketball standout Johnny Green passed away at his Long Island, New York home Thursday at the age of 89. Green was widowed and the father of four. He led Michigan State to the Final Four in 1957, his first of three seasons with the Spartans. His senior year he averaged 18.5 points per game and 16.6 rebounds.

