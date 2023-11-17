Advertise With Us

MSU Announces Non Conference Baseball Schedule

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State will open its 2024 baseball season on February 16th in Charleston, South Carolina against Merrimack. The Spartans will make three trips to the Carolinas before Big Ten play begins. MSU will host three game series with Evansville and Niagara and play at Michigan in a single non conference game. The Spartans play 32 non conference games, 24 in the Big Ten and the Crosstown Showdown against the Lansing Lugnuts is set for April 3rd at Jackson Field.

