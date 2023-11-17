MSU Announces Non Conference Baseball Schedule

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State will open its 2024 baseball season on February 16th in Charleston, South Carolina against Merrimack. The Spartans will make three trips to the Carolinas before Big Ten play begins. MSU will host three game series with Evansville and Niagara and play at Michigan in a single non conference game. The Spartans play 32 non conference games, 24 in the Big Ten and the Crosstown Showdown against the Lansing Lugnuts is set for April 3rd at Jackson Field.

