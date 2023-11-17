Advertise With Us

Mid-Michigan Matters: Reducing the number of premature births

For new or expecting mothers it can be exciting to welcome in a new life.
By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - For new or expecting mothers it can be exciting to welcome in a new life.

There can also be challenges.

Joining Mid-Michigan Matters today is Dr. Abagail Ramseyer with Sparrow Medical Group’s maternal-fetal medicine.

She explains how hospitals are working to reduce pre-term births in the player above.

