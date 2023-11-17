Advertise With Us

Mid-Michigan celebrates National Apprentice Week

There is also a group in the Lansing area called Women in Skilled Trades to specifically help women fill these apprenticeship roles.
By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 9:47 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - You may not know this, but it’s National Apprenticeship Week, highlighting a path for people to find good, paying careers in the skilled trades.

Jackson Mayor Daniel Mahoney helped host a recruitment drive on Thursday at the MLK Center in Jackson.

Mahoney worked with the Michigan Workforce Development Institute as his day job. They help prepare people for jobs in the trades, actually paying them while they do the training.

“If we did not have individuals who were in the skilled trades industry, we wouldn’t be able to stand in the buildings we are in right now. One thing that cannot be automated is building our country out. That’s what I’m here for. To be an advocate and an opportunity to be a doorway for individuals who are looking for a career with livable wage paying jobs, that offer benefits like health insurance,k 401K retirement plans, and good work for people, consistent work,” Mahoney said.

There is also a group in the Lansing area called Women in Skilled Trades to specifically help women fill these apprenticeship roles.

