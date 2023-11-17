Advertise With Us

‘Loose drain cover’ cancels first Formula One practice on Las Vegas Strip, officials say

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz, of Spain, looks at the bottom of his car after running over a manhole cover during the first practice session for the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix auto race, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Nick Didlick)(AP)
By Cody Lee, FOX5 Staff, Mike Allen and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 7:31 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - The first free practice of the Las Vegas Grand Prix comes to a screeching halt on the Strip Thursday night, according to Formula One and FIA officials.

A red flag was waived after a “loose drain cover” caused damage to F1 driver Carlos Sainz’s car. The Ferrari team was seen covering the car and pushed it manually back to the pits.

The situation on the track ultimately ended the inaugural first practice, according to F1 officials.

All spectators were removed from viewing areas ahead of the 90-minute session that ended at 4 a.m. local time — the deadline for F1 to return the roads to Las Vegas commuters.

ESPN posted a picture of the road damage on X. It shows the drain hole in the road completely open.

Mechanics were feverishly working on Esteban Ocon’s damaged car inside the Alpine garage, a report said.

Another practice session was scheduled for midnight but was moved to 2 a.m.

Track workers said it’s unprecedented for a practice to be cut short after just a few minutes. They added manhole covers are supposed to be welded down, and were not sure if the issue on the track had to do with that. They did mention hearing over intercoms that the ground around the manhole cover started deteriorating. This has not been confirmed with F1.

A statement from F1 Las Vegas said “a single water valve cover ... failed.” They added that F1, FIA and local engineers were working to resolve the problem, and the second practice scheduled for midnight was not expected to begin before 2 a.m. local time.

F1 has returned to Las Vegas for the first time since it ran in 1981 and 1982 on a course that mostly consisted of the Caesars Palace parking lot.

F1 and Liberty Media were determined to make this year’s race an extravaganza, but the hype has been tempered by expensive tickets, exorbitant hotel rates that outpriced many new American fans, and locals simply furious by the months of disruptions to build the course.

The 3.85-mile street circuit utilizes a large portion of the Strip and passes several Las Vegas landmarks on the 17-turn layout.

Because much of the course is open to traffic during the day, the FIA was not able to inspect the track and approve it for racing until early Thursday morning after the course had been closed overnight.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

