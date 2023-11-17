Advertise With Us

Local radio station makes the switch to Christmas music

By Kellan Buddy
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 8:14 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s that time of year when people are not only breaking out their Christmas decorations but also turning on their favorite Christmas songs.

Local radio station WFMK did its Christmas flip—where, starting Friday, they will only be playing holiday music. They’ve been switching to holiday music for over 20 years.

News 10′s Kellan Buddy was in the radio station’s studio to see the one and only Santa Claus do the Christmas flip.

