Lions Hoping For Strong Finish

Detroit Lions place kicker Riley Patterson, left, celebrates with teammates after making the game-winning field goal as time expired in an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)(Gregory Bull | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Lions, with a 7-2 record, are off to their best start through nine games since 2014. The Lions have a two game lead over the red hot Minnesota Vikings whom they must yet play twice. The Lions are favored to win their next two games, both at home against Chicago this Sunday and Green Bay next Thursday. The Lions have only played one divisional game, winning earlier at Green Bay. This Sunday’s game begins at 1pm and next Thursday, Thanksgiving Day, kick off is at 12:30pm.

