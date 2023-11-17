Lions Hoping For Strong Finish

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Lions, with a 7-2 record, are off to their best start through nine games since 2014. The Lions have a two game lead over the red hot Minnesota Vikings whom they must yet play twice. The Lions are favored to win their next two games, both at home against Chicago this Sunday and Green Bay next Thursday. The Lions have only played one divisional game, winning earlier at Green Bay. This Sunday’s game begins at 1pm and next Thursday, Thanksgiving Day, kick off is at 12:30pm.

