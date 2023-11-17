Getting to Silver Bells in the City is easy with CATA

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Downtown Lansing is the place to be for Silver Bells in the City. Michigan’s Capital City is set to ring in the holiday season.

The 39th annual Silver Bells in the City is going to be a little different than last year—with no snow.

There’s something to do for everyone from the electric light parade to the lighting of the state Christmas tree to the Silver Bells village—if you need to get a head start on your holiday shopping.

With the thousands of people expected to show up Friday night, it will be packed in downtown Lansing.

Many people wonder about getting to the downtown area and CATA has people covered with convenient stops along the downtown area.

Let CATA take the stress of parking downtown away and get you to Silver Bells in the City safely and without the hassle.

