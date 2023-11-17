Advertise With Us

Free Press Says Many Spartans Injured For Indiana Game

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)(WLUC)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Free Press Friday listed 31 different Michigan State football players dealing with some type of injury. Some are expected to be available for Saturday’s noon game at Indiana. It will be seen on the Big Ten Network. The Free Press lists seven Indiana players with some type of injury. Both teams have 3-7 season records and are coming off road losses last Saturday.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mid-Michigan teen bags 16-point buck on opening day of firearm deer season
Mid-Michigan teen bags 16-point buck on opening day of firearm deer season
Bath Community Schools employee placed on administrative leave following investigation
Authorities release footage of deadly Jackson County deputy-involved shooting
Authorities release footage of deadly Jackson County deputy-involved shooting
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, front left, watches against Rutgers as analytics assistant...
Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh to serve out suspension; Big Ten to close investigation into sign-stealing
Extensive water damage from bullet hitting pipe displaces Lansing residents

Latest News

Detroit Lions place kicker Riley Patterson, left, celebrates with teammates after making the...
Lions Hoping For Strong Finish
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
MSU Announces Non Conference Baseball Schedule
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
MSU Basketball Standout Green Passes Away
More turmoil for No. 2 Michigan as assistant coach Chris Partridge fired day before Maryland game