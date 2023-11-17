Free Press Says Many Spartans Injured For Indiana Game

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Free Press Friday listed 31 different Michigan State football players dealing with some type of injury. Some are expected to be available for Saturday’s noon game at Indiana. It will be seen on the Big Ten Network. The Free Press lists seven Indiana players with some type of injury. Both teams have 3-7 season records and are coming off road losses last Saturday.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.