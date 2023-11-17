Extensive water damage from bullet hitting pipe displaces Lansing residents

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A bullet that hit a pipe in Lansing forced people out of their apartments.

Lansing Police said when the bullet hit a pipe at Birch Tree Apartments late Thursday night at around 11:30 p.m., it caused a major leak.

Everyone in the building was forced out because of the extensive water damage.

Police said there was a large amount of water on the third floor. It is unclear when people will be able to return to their apartments. Officials said no one was hurt.

