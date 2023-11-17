Advertise With Us

Empty vehicle on tracks derails Chicago-bound Amtrak train in Michigan

Authorities say 11 people were injured when an Amtrak train heading to Chicago derailed in southwestern Michigan
(Action News 5)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 12:17 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BUFFALO, Mich. (AP) — An Amtrak train heading to Chicago with 200 passengers derailed after striking an unoccupied vehicle on the tracks in southwestern Michigan, authorities said Friday.

“The engineer and approximately 10 passengers received non-life threatening injuries and were treated by local ambulance services,” the Berrien County sheriff's office said.

The train derailed but remained upright.

The crash happened Thursday evening near New Buffalo in Michigan's southwestern corner, about 70 miles (110 kilometers) east of Chicago.

The vehicle was stuck on the tracks and was in the process of being removed when the train hit it, the sheriff's office said.

Passengers were taken to New Buffalo High School. Some were picked up by family and friends while others continued their trip to Chicago on buses arranged by Amtrak, the sheriff's office said.

Amtrak’s Wolverine route takes passengers between Chicago and many communities in Michigan, including Detroit. Amtrak canceled some trains Friday while investigators remained at the crash scene.

Most Read

Mid-Michigan teen bags 16-point buck on opening day of firearm deer season
Mid-Michigan teen bags 16-point buck on opening day of firearm deer season
Bath Community Schools employee placed on administrative leave following investigation
Authorities release footage of deadly Jackson County deputy-involved shooting
Authorities release footage of deadly Jackson County deputy-involved shooting
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, front left, watches against Rutgers as analytics assistant...
Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh to serve out suspension; Big Ten to close investigation into sign-stealing
FILE - United Auto Workers members hold picket signs near a General Motors assembly plant in...
General Motors becomes 1st of Detroit automakers to seal deal with unionized workers

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump speaks during a commit to caucus rally, Monday, Oct. 16, 2023, in...
Group asks Michigan Supreme Court to hear an appeal of a ruling in Trump ballot case
The Amber Alert for 2-year-old Sebastian Rios has been canceled.
DNA testing, genetic investigations lead to identity of teen found dead near Detroit in 1996
University of Michigan
Ex-Michigan staffer Connor Stalions did not file any expense reports, AP’s FOIA request finds
Democrats adjourning Michigan Legislature to ensure new presidential primary date