Bengals under investigation for why Burrow’s injury wasn’t listed pre-game: Report

Joe Burrow watches from the sideline at M&T Bank Stadium after he injured his wrist during the...
Joe Burrow watches from the sideline at M&T Bank Stadium after he injured his wrist during the Cincinnati Bengals 34-20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023.(Staff photo)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 9:20 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The NFL is investigating the Cincinnati Bengals to determine why Joe Burrow was not on the team’s injury report before Thursday’s game, according to ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

The report from the NFL insider said the league wants to know why Burrow wasn’t on the injury report despite images showing him with a type of wrap on his wrist as the team got off the plane in Baltimore on Wednesday.

The Bengals later deleted the tweet with the image.

Head coach Zac Taylor said post-game that Burrow’s wrist injury happened during the second quarter of the game against the Baltimore Ravens.

“It looked like he sprained his wrist,” Taylor said. “He hurt it earlier in the game and he felt it on that touchdown pass.”

While Taylor said the injury happened during the game, those who saw the Bengals’ since-deleted tweet have to wonder if the injury occurred before Burrow took the field for Thursday Night Football.

If the NFL determines the Bengals violated injury reporting guidelines, Cincinnati will likely face a penalty.

“The NFL routinely looks into matters of compliance with the Injury Report policy and will do so in this instance as well. Teams can be fined or even potentially lose a draft pick,” the ESPN reporter tweeted.

The Pittsburgh Steelers violated the injury report policy in 2019 when they failed to accurately list quarterback Ben Roethlisberger on the injury report before a game. The league fined the Steelers $75,000 and head coach Mike Tomlin $25,000 for the violation.

FOX19 NOW’s Jeremy Rauch was on the Bengals sideline for Thursday’s game.

He tweeted a photo of Burrow’s throwing hand while the Bengals star watched the game from the sideline.

Burrow’s “entire wrist/hand” was wrapped when he left the locker room Thursday.

Coach Taylor is expected to talk at 2:40 p.m. Friday.

