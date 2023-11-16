Advertise With Us

Tom Izzo speaks to media ahead of Friday night’s game against Butler

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo, center, Malik Hall, right and Tyson Walker react during overtime...
Michigan State coach Tom Izzo, center, Malik Hall, right and Tyson Walker react during overtime against James Madison during an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich (AP Photo/Al Goldis)(Associated Press)
By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 11:44 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University men’s basketball head coach Tom Izzo speaks with the media on Thursday afternoon.

Spartans fell to (1-2) on the young season after losing to Duke 74-65 in Tuesday night’s Champions Classic in Chicago.

On Friday night, the Spartans will host the Butler Bulldogs.

