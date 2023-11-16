Tom Izzo speaks to media ahead of Friday night’s game against Butler

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University men’s basketball head coach Tom Izzo speaks with the media on Thursday afternoon.

Spartans fell to (1-2) on the young season after losing to Duke 74-65 in Tuesday night’s Champions Classic in Chicago.

On Friday night, the Spartans will host the Butler Bulldogs.

