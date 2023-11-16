Advertise With Us

US gets a D+ grade for high pre-term birth rate

FILE - For the second year in a row, the U.S. gets a D+ grade for a high preterm birth rate
FILE - For the second year in a row, the U.S. gets a D+ grade for a high preterm birth rate(Pexels)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 11:29 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The United States barely gets a passing grade on pre-term births.

The March of Dimes released a report Thursday saying the country received a D+.

The infant and maternal health nonprofit says the rate of babies born before 37 weeks gestation remains the highest in over a decade.

Premature birth is the leading cause of infant deaths.

The report gives eight states and Puerto Rico a failing grade. Those states are Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina and West Virginia. No states earned an A.

Almost 20,000 babies nationwide died before turning one last year, with the highest infant death rates in the South and Midwest.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mid-Michigan teen bags 16-point buck on opening day of firearm deer season
Mid-Michigan teen bags 16-point buck on opening day of firearm deer season
Authorities release footage of deadly Jackson County deputy-involved shooting
Authorities release footage of deadly Jackson County deputy-involved shooting
Crews respond to structure fire in Lansing
feral hogs in someone's property
Feral hogs spotted in over 25% of Michigan counties
FILE - Christine Geiger cuts a customer's hair at her salon, July 12, 2023, in Traverse City,...
Discrimination charge filed against Michigan salon after owner’s comments on gender identity

Latest News

Bath Community Schools employee under investigation after police receive complaint
Chance Rohda, a 13-year-old from Brainard, Neb., recently earned a perfect score on the ACT.
13-year-old earns a perfect score on the ACT
FILE - This microscope photo provided on Oct. 25, 2023, by the Centers for Disease Control and...
The world’s first gene therapy for sickle cell disease has been approved in Britain
FILE - United Auto Workers members hold picket signs near a General Motors assembly plant in...
General Motors becomes 1st of Detroit automakers to seal deal with unionized workers
President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference after his meeting with China's President...
Fresh off meeting with China’s Xi, Biden is turning his attention to Asia-Pacific economies