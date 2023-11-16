UAW approves tentative agreement with General Motors

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The United Auto Workers (UAW) union approved the tentative agreement with General Motors on Thursday.

The UAW approved the agreement with 54.74% in favor and 45.26% not in favor.

That contract would give them a 25% increase in the base wage through April 2028 and bring back cost of living adjustments.

In Mid-Michigan, Local 1753 was the only union to vote yes, and Local 602 and 652 voted no.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 10 for more information.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.