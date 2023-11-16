Advertise With Us

UAW approves tentative agreement with General Motors

(MGN)
By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 11:35 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The United Auto Workers (UAW) union approved the tentative agreement with General Motors on Thursday.

The UAW approved the agreement with 54.74% in favor and 45.26% not in favor.

That contract would give them a 25% increase in the base wage through April 2028 and bring back cost of living adjustments.

In Mid-Michigan, Local 1753 was the only union to vote yes, and Local 602 and 652 voted no.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 10 for more information.

