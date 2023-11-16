Thursday is the last warm day this week, and what we’re working on

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Enjoy today’s warm weather because temperatures this warm will be hard to find for quite some time after today. First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki has a look ahead at the cooler temperatures moving in after today’s warmth, and the snow showers you can expect toward Thanksgiving. Plus, Taylor Gattoni shares what’s to come during our evening newscasts.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for November 16, 2023

Average High: 47º Average Low 32º

Lansing Record High: 67° 1896

Lansing Record Low: 5° 1933

Jackson Record High: 68º 1930

Jackson Record Low: 5º 1933

