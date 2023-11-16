Advertise With Us

Thursday is the last warm day this week, and what we’re working on

By Taylor Gattoni
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 1:46 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Enjoy today’s warm weather because temperatures this warm will be hard to find for quite some time after today. First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki has a look ahead at the cooler temperatures moving in after today’s warmth, and the snow showers you can expect toward Thanksgiving. Plus, Taylor Gattoni shares what’s to come during our evening newscasts.

Chat with us LIVE during our livestream on YouTube here or on our Facebook page here. If you have questions or comments, ask away and we’ll see your questions in real-time!

ALMANAC INFORMATION for November 16, 2023

  • Average High: 47º Average Low 32º
  • Lansing Record High: 67° 1896
  • Lansing Record Low: 5° 1933
  • Jackson Record High: 68º 1930
  • Jackson Record Low: 5º 1933

