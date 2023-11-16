Spartans Head to Indiana

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s football team plays its final true road game of the season Saturday at Indiana. Game time is noon on the Big Ten Network. Both teams have 3-7 records, both teams are coming off losses. The Spartans have lost seven of their last eight games under interim coach Harlon Barnett. Indiana is a 4 1/2 point favorite. Indiana won a year ago in East Lansing 39-31 overcoming a 31-14 deficit in the third quarter.

