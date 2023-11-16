Advertise With Us

Spartans Head to Indiana

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)(WLUC)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s football team plays its final true road game of the season Saturday at Indiana. Game time is noon on the Big Ten Network. Both teams have 3-7 records, both teams are coming off losses. The Spartans have lost seven of their last eight games under interim coach Harlon Barnett. Indiana is a 4 1/2 point favorite. Indiana won a year ago in East Lansing 39-31 overcoming a 31-14 deficit in the third quarter.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mid-Michigan teen bags 16-point buck on opening day of firearm deer season
Mid-Michigan teen bags 16-point buck on opening day of firearm deer season
Authorities release footage of deadly Jackson County deputy-involved shooting
Authorities release footage of deadly Jackson County deputy-involved shooting
Crews respond to structure fire in Lansing
feral hogs in someone's property
Feral hogs spotted in over 25% of Michigan counties
FILE - Christine Geiger cuts a customer's hair at her salon, July 12, 2023, in Traverse City,...
Discrimination charge filed against Michigan salon after owner’s comments on gender identity

Latest News

Detroit Lions place kicker Riley Patterson, left, celebrates with teammates after making the...
Lions Heavy Favorite Over Chicago
Playoff football in both Sections 3 and 10 were on the docket Friday night.
Five Mid Michigan Teams Play Semi-Final Games Saturday
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Big Week end Series For MSU Hockey Team
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
MSU Hosting Tough Butler Team Friday Night