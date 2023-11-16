Advertise With Us

MSU Hosting Tough Butler Team Friday Night

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
(WLUC)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s men’s basketball team hosts a tough Butler team at 6:30pm Friday and the Spartans look to even their record which currently stands at 1-2. Butler is led by former Michigan Stater Pierre Brooks, who is averaging 13.3 points per game. Butler is coached by former Ohio State coach Thad Matta. The Spartans then host Alcorn State at 6pm Sunday before facing highly ranked Arizona next Thanksgiving night in California in a game Fox will televise immediately following the Detroit Lions game against the Green Bay Packers.

