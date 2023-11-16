Advertise With Us

Mid-Michigan Matters: November is craft beverage month

While Thanksgiving is right around the corner, the month of November also celebrates Michigan’s craft beverages.
By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - While Thanksgiving is right around the corner, the month of November also celebrates Michigan’s craft beverages.

Joining Mid-Michigan Matters today is Jenelle Jagmin, the director of the Michigan Craft Beverage Council.

She explains why Michigan is such a hotspot for craft drinks in the player above.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mid-Michigan teen bags 16-point buck on opening day of firearm deer season
Mid-Michigan teen bags 16-point buck on opening day of firearm deer season
Authorities release footage of deadly Jackson County deputy-involved shooting
Authorities release footage of deadly Jackson County deputy-involved shooting
Crews respond to structure fire in Lansing
feral hogs in someone's property
Feral hogs spotted in over 25% of Michigan counties
FILE - Christine Geiger cuts a customer's hair at her salon, July 12, 2023, in Traverse City,...
Discrimination charge filed against Michigan salon after owner’s comments on gender identity

Latest News

Enjoy today’s warm weather because temperatures this warm will be hard to find for quite some...
Thursday is the last warm day this week, and what we’re working on
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, front left, watches against Rutgers as analytics assistant...
Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh to serve out suspension; Big Ten to close investigation into sign-stealing
WILX Weather Website 11/16/2023
WILX Weather Website 11/16/2023
Holt High School’s pop-up pantry hands out Thanksgiving dinners to families in need