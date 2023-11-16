Lions Heavy Favorite Over Chicago

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Lions play two games at Ford Field within a four day period and will be solid favorites in both. NFC North Divisional foes Chicago and Green Bay are up next. The Bears play at 1pm Sunday and the Packers at 12:30pm next Thursday, Thanksgiving Day. The Lions have a 7-2 record with eight games remaining and at the moment they are the second seed in the NFC. The Bears expect starting quarterback Justin Fields back in the lineup after missing four games with a finger injury. The Bears were 1-4 before he left.

