Advertise With Us

Lions Heavy Favorite Over Chicago

Detroit Lions place kicker Riley Patterson, left, celebrates with teammates after making the...
Detroit Lions place kicker Riley Patterson, left, celebrates with teammates after making the game-winning field goal as time expired in an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)(Gregory Bull | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 4:40 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Lions play two games at Ford Field within a four day period and will be solid favorites in both. NFC North Divisional foes Chicago and Green Bay are up next. The Bears play at 1pm Sunday and the Packers at 12:30pm next Thursday, Thanksgiving Day. The Lions have a 7-2 record with eight games remaining and at the moment they are the second seed in the NFC. The Bears expect starting quarterback Justin Fields back in the lineup after missing four games with a finger injury. The Bears were 1-4 before he left.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mid-Michigan teen bags 16-point buck on opening day of firearm deer season
Mid-Michigan teen bags 16-point buck on opening day of firearm deer season
Authorities release footage of deadly Jackson County deputy-involved shooting
Authorities release footage of deadly Jackson County deputy-involved shooting
Crews respond to structure fire in Lansing
feral hogs in someone's property
Feral hogs spotted in over 25% of Michigan counties
FILE - Christine Geiger cuts a customer's hair at her salon, July 12, 2023, in Traverse City,...
Discrimination charge filed against Michigan salon after owner’s comments on gender identity

Latest News

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Spartans Head to Indiana
Playoff football in both Sections 3 and 10 were on the docket Friday night.
Five Mid Michigan Teams Play Semi-Final Games Saturday
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Big Week end Series For MSU Hockey Team
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
MSU Hosting Tough Butler Team Friday Night