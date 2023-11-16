Advertise With Us

Holt High School’s pop-up pantry hands out Thanksgiving dinners to families in need

By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 1:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - Families with Holt Public Schools who may be unable to afford everything that goes into a Thanksgiving dinner can receive a holiday meal, complete with turkey and all the fixings from the Holt pop-up pantry.

Volunteers put together 42 turkey dinners for families who requested them for Thanksgiving. Each meal comes with a turkey, sides and a fresh pie. The pantry has been operating since 2014.

Holt High School English teacher Erin Umpstead said the pantry has grown so much since it started almost a decade ago.

“Just over the years, it has grown and grown and grown and grown,” said Umpstead. “Now we have not only the pop-up pantry that feeds students every single week but on the special holidays for this Thanksgiving holiday, the winter holiday, and our spring holidays, we feed families and its turkey in the fall and its ham for both the winter and the spring holidays.”

To donate to the pop-up pantry, write a check payable to Holt Public Schools. Ensure to include a note saying funds go to the HHS pantry and mailing it to Olivia Sanchez at Holt High School.

