High-Five Turkey Drive gives out more than 170 turkeys to families in need

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - News 10 is partnering with Playmakers Fitness Foundation and Orange Insoles to provide turkeys to families in need in the Lansing area for the Annual High Five Turkey Drive.

This year, with your help, the High Five Turkey Drive was able to more than 170 turkeys to local Mid-Michigan families that may not otherwise enjoy this special meal.

But the giving doesn’t stop there- you can still donate. With a $30 donation to The High Five Turkey Drive, you will be providing a turkey that can serve 12 people for a Mid-Michigan family in need.

We thank you for helping to Make an Impact in our Mid-Michigan community by providing Thanksgiving meals for those in need!

For more information: https://miramw.org/events/turkey-drives/

