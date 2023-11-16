Former DeWitt clerk arraigned on felony charges of embezzlement

DEWITT, Mich. (WILX) - A woman who once served as the treasurer and clerk in DeWitt faces two felony embezzlement charges.

DeWitt City Council fired Lisa Grysen in August. It came after the council found “irregularities” in the city’s funds.

Grysen pleaded not guilty to both charges. She is due in court on Nov. 22.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.