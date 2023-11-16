Advertise With Us

Former DeWitt clerk arraigned on felony charges of embezzlement

By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 7:24 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
DEWITT, Mich. (WILX) - A woman who once served as the treasurer and clerk in DeWitt faces two felony embezzlement charges.

DeWitt City Council fired Lisa Grysen in August. It came after the council found “irregularities” in the city’s funds.

Grysen pleaded not guilty to both charges. She is due in court on Nov. 22.

