First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We may have temperatures in the 50s this morning, but you will need to take along a jacket with readings dropping into the 40s this afternoon. A cold front is moving through the area this morning bringing to an end our string of days with highs in the 60s. With the front plan on rain showers until midday. Some sunshine should return this afternoon. Wind gusts near 25 MPH are possible at times today.

If you are going to Silver Bells In The City in Downtown Lansing or the Jackson Christmas Parade this evening you may want to wear the Winter coat and bring along some gloves. Temperatures will drop into the mid 30s by 8 P.M. under mostly clear skies.

The weekend will start off with temperatures in the mid 20s early Saturday morning. With plenty of sunshine Saturday we see temperatures return to the upper 40s. More sunshine is expected Sunday with highs once again in the upper 40s. Monday is expected to be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 40s.

A storm system moving just south and east of Michigan will bring rain to the area Tuesday. Highs Tuesday top out in the mid 40s. Colder air then rushes into the area Tuesday night mixing some snowflakes in with the raindrops. It will be windy and colder for us Wednesday with the chance of snowflakes at times. Highs Wednesday top out in the 30s. It should be mostly cloudy for Thanksgiving Day with snow showers possible close to Lake Michigan. Highs on Thursday will once again be in the 30s.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for November 17, 2023

Average High: 46º Average Low 31º

Lansing Record High: 69° 1954

Lansing Record Low: 7° 1959

Jackson Record High: 69º 1975

Jackson Record Low: 8º 1959

