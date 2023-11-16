Advertise With Us

East Lansing City Council selects Mayor, Mayor pro tem

By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 10:29 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - East Lansing City Council chose a new mayor Tuesday night.

George Brookover was sworn-in immediately after the vote.

The Mayor pro tem was selected, as well—the position will be held by Kerry Singh. She won in a close three to two vote over Dana Watson.

