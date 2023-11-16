East Lansing City Council selects Mayor, Mayor pro tem

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - East Lansing City Council chose a new mayor Tuesday night.

George Brookover was sworn-in immediately after the vote.

The Mayor pro tem was selected, as well—the position will be held by Kerry Singh. She won in a close three to two vote over Dana Watson.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.