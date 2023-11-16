Donate to Boots on the Playground

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - News 10 is working with Footprints of Michigan to support their Boots on the Playground initiative.

The program started after a local principal at an elementary school reached out to Footprints of Michigan for help after he noticed many of his students needed winter boots.

Linda Karl with Footprints of Michigan said a pair of shoes can make a huge difference for someone who wouldn’t otherwise be able to afford them.

“With all the children in school, with all the homeless on the street—many times their shoes are raggedy, they don’t fit, and a lot of them ask for sizes as big as size 16,” said Karl. “If we don’t have them here, all you have to do, I call Geronimo. He will bring them over if he has them, and if he doesn’t have them, he goes and finds them and calls us back, and we’re able to help the person.”

You can drop off new or gently used kid’s boots here at WILX on American Road in South Lansing during business hours, as well as Big John’s Steak and Onion restaurants in Lansing, Tommy’s Express Car Wash on West Saginaw and J & B Boots in Williamston.

News 10 will also have a phone bank in our newscasts on Thursday to help collect your generous donations.

