Dewitt Treasures, Clerk charged with two counts of embezzlement

City Council fired Grysen after finding “irregularities” in the city’s funds.
By Ta'Niyah Jordan
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 6:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DEWITT, Mich. (WILX) - Audits happen every year making sure your money is being properly handled by elected officials. A recent audit in Dewitt led to the firing and criminal charges against an elected official.

Lisa Grysen was the treasurer and clerk in Dewitt, she’s now facing two felony embezzlement charges. Dewitt City Council fired Grysen after finding “irregularities” in the city’s funds.

“Disbelief and shock.”

Two words Dewitt business owner, Tim Russell, used to describe Grysen’s actions of embezzling up to $20,000 from the city and a charity.

Dewitt’s police chief Bruce Ferguson said the state police were called in to help with the investigation when the audit discovered money was missing from city accounts.

“Cause sometimes you know it’s better to have a fresh set of eyes to look at the big picture and we felt that it would be more appropriate to have the Michigan State Police investigate.”

People who live and work in the community, like Russell, said Grysen always seemed cheerful and happy to help.

“It’s always easy in retrospect to say oh we should’ve been able to catch that but that’s not always the case.”

Grysen has pleaded not guilty to both charges. She was arraigned Wednesday at 65A District Court in Dewitt.

Grysen has since posted bond and will be back in court on November 22.

