Advertise With Us

Congressman Dan Kildee not seeking re-election

(dankildee.house.gov)
By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 11:28 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Congressman Dan Kildee announced he is not seeking re-election.

Kildee said he will leave Congress at the end of his term on Jan. 3, 2025.

You can read his full statement below:

Governor Gretchen Whitmer released the following statement regarding Kildee’s announcement:

Senator Debbie Stabenow released a statement on Kildee’s announcement:

Representative Elissa Slotkin released a statement on Kildee’s announcement, as well:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to structure fire in Lansing
Authorities release footage of deadly Jackson County deputy-involved shooting
Authorities release footage of deadly Jackson County deputy-involved shooting
feral hogs in someone's property
Feral hogs spotted in over 25% of Michigan counties
FILE - Christine Geiger cuts a customer's hair at her salon, July 12, 2023, in Traverse City,...
Discrimination charge filed against Michigan salon after owner’s comments on gender identity
(AP Photo/Joey Cappelletti)
UAW Local 652 votes ‘no’ on tentative agreement with General Motors

Latest News

Cold air returns with some rain on Friday.
Warm weather does not last as colder air coming
UAW approves tentative agreement with General Motors
East Lansing City Council selects Mayor, Mayor pro tem
Gov. Whitmer lowers flags to honor former Representative LaMar Lemmons Jr.