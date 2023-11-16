Big Week end Series For MSU Hockey Team

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s hockey team, ranked 11th in the national polls this week, hosts top ranked Wisconsin this Friday and Saturday. Wisconsin has a 9-1 season record and its roster features 13 players who have been drafted by NHL teams. The Spartans have an 8-3-1 season record. Friday’s game begins at 7:30pm and the start is at 6:30pm on Saturday.

