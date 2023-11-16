Bath Community Schools employee under investigation after police receive complaint

BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A Bath Community Schools employee is under investigation, according to police.

The Bath Township Police Department received the complaint Thursday, but it’s not known at this time who the complaint was filed against or the nature of the complaint.

Police said they will post updates on the case on Facebook when they can release more information.

