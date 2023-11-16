Advertise With Us

Bath Community Schools employee under investigation after police receive complaint

Source: Pixabay
(Source: Pixabay)
By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 12:16 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A Bath Community Schools employee is under investigation, according to police.

The Bath Township Police Department received the complaint Thursday, but it’s not known at this time who the complaint was filed against or the nature of the complaint.

Police said they will post updates on the case on Facebook when they can release more information.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mid-Michigan teen bags 16-point buck on opening day of firearm deer season
Mid-Michigan teen bags 16-point buck on opening day of firearm deer season
Authorities release footage of deadly Jackson County deputy-involved shooting
Authorities release footage of deadly Jackson County deputy-involved shooting
Crews respond to structure fire in Lansing
feral hogs in someone's property
Feral hogs spotted in over 25% of Michigan counties
FILE - Christine Geiger cuts a customer's hair at her salon, July 12, 2023, in Traverse City,...
Discrimination charge filed against Michigan salon after owner’s comments on gender identity

Latest News

Cold air returns with some rain on Friday.
Warm weather does not last as colder air coming
UAW approves tentative agreement with General Motors
Congressman Dan Kildee not seeking re-election
East Lansing City Council selects Mayor, Mayor pro tem