Authorities release footage of deadly Jackson County deputy-involved shooting

David McClure was shot and killed by deputies in July in Summit Township.
By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 7:03 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SUMMIT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office released video of an incident that resulted in the death of a 33-year-old man.

David McClure was shot and killed by deputies in July in Summit Township.

McClure was accused of killing his mother and ramming into patrol vehicles before he was shot.

The video shows McClure walking towards deputies with a hammer on July 30. In the video, you can see deputies pointing guns at McClure, demanding the drop the hammer. Deputies say McClure threw the hammer before being shot.

McClure was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Earlier this month, the Jackson County Prosecutor denied charging the deputies, saying they were within their rights to kill McClure.

Bodycam footage of the shooting can be viewed in the player above. VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED.

