An Eggs-cellant Eggnog Recipe

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Egg Nog is a seasonal staple during this season but have you tried it with a slice of french toast?

Phill Platt from Quality Dairy not only gave Studio 10 a sip of their signature drink but they gave us a twist on a signature breakfast staple as well.

We learned how you can create french toast with eggnog.

Quality Dairy has several locations across the Greater Lansing Area where you can pick up your eggnog as well.

For more information, visit http://qualitydairy.com/.

